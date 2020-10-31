Oliver’s fire control bylaw to be amended

Lyonel Doherty

Times-Chronicle

An amendment to Oliver’s fire control bylaw will have an impact on backyard burning in the community.

On Monday, council approved a motion to change the bylaw to allow outdoor (backyard) burning using propane or natural gas in a fire receptacle or barbecue (allowing briquettes). A receptacle is defined as a fire pit, fire bowl, chiminea or other device used for cooking or warmth.

Staff initially recommended using wood or wood material, but that was not approved due to concerns about smoke.

Corporate Officer Diane Vaykovich said Osoyoos allows outdoor burning but only with natural gas and propane.

She noted that Oliver’s fire chief (Bob Graham) does not oppose backyard burning, but she pointed out this may cause additional fire calls from neighbours complaining about exposure to smoke and pollutants.

Vaykovich said if appropriate wood material is used, there should be minimal smoke. In any event, regulations will need to be developed so that everyone is on the same page, she pointed out.

Mayor Martin Johansen wanted to know how the enforcement process will work, asking if the fire chief will be doing inspections.

Graham suggested drawing up guidelines for the public outlining what type of burning devices are acceptable (and which aren’t).

“I’m really not too anxious to go out to 30 or 40 houses looking in their backyard to see if they got their firepit properly maintained.”

Graham said the current bylaw is complaint-driven, meaning they only respond if someone complains.

The fire chief said he has no objection to backyard fires under certain circumstances.

“I would be okay with enclosed fire devices such as chimineas or fires in some kind of enclosed device.”

But he doesn’t want to see people burning grass or prunings in their yards.

Graham said some people try to use burn barrels to get rid of garbage, which is a no-no.

Councillor Larry Schwartzenberger said gas or propane fire pits should be fine, but he’s not sure about wood burning.

Fellow Coun. Dave Mattes said wood was previously banned due to smoke concerns relating to people’s health.

“Council decided wood was obsolete given our green future.”

Mattes said he does not want to tie up the fire chief’s time inspecting backyards, and he doesn’t want to create a situation that invites frequent fire calls.

“All of those things will occur if you allow wood burning in the backyard.”

Councillor Aimee Grice commented there is something to be said for people’s civil liberties. She added that people should be able to do what they want in their own backyard as long as they do it safely with minimal impact on the neighbours.

Grice said she conducted an

informal Facebook survey, resulting in people heavily in favour of having backyard fires.

“I have fires in my backyard in winter,” she admitted.

Mattes reminded residents with burn piles to ensure they check the venting index before they ignite anything.

Johansen said guidelines need to be more black and white, with no gray areas. He believes this will cut down on costs, complaints and wasting of firefighters’ time.

Councillor Petra Veintimilla said the previous issue with campfires at Lakeside Resort makes her “gun shy” of permitting backyard fires.

“I can’t imagine the amount of complaints we would get.”

Veintimilla said people love to have fires in their backyard, but the rollercoaster of complaints that would follow makes her “nervous.”

At one point, Graham suggested allowing processed fire logs such as Duraflame because they don’t give off sparks.

But Schwartzenberger said the issue of concern is primarily smoke, not sparks.

Grice questioned the use of briquettes, saying they emit a lot of smoke, which defeats the logic of not allowing wood.

But Mattes said briquettes only give off smoke during the ignition stage.

Grice was the only councillor who opposed the amendment.