Charge dropped for Mountie accused of indecent act

Dale Boyd

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

An RCMP officer working out of a specialized unit in Osoyoos is no longer facing a charge for committing an indecent act, however he still faces an internal RCMP code of conduct hearing.

Const. Ryan Fulcher was facing one count of committing an indecent act in Penticton in 2018. The charge was dropped by the Crown on May 5, according to the BC Prosecution Service.

“The Crown Counsel with conduct of the file determined that the charge assessment standard was no longer met,” said Dan McLaughlin, BC Prosecution Service spokesperson.

Charges will only be approved when Crown counsel is satisfied the evidence gathered provides a “substantial likelihood of conviction and, if so, that a prosecution is required in the public interest,” according to B.C.’s charge assessment guidelines.

Fulcher worked with the Federal and Serious Organized Crime unit of the RCMP based in Osoyoos. He remains suspended with pay and an RCMP-led code of conduct hearing is expected to occur “in the early new year,” according to BC RCMP Communications Services.