Oliver losing ‘good doctor’

Lyonel Doherty

Times-Chronicle

The Town of Oliver is losing a respected physician who is moving to Prince Edward Island.

Dr. Peter Entwistle and his wife are slated to work in the tiny town of Tignish at the local health centre starting in February.

Entwistle has been practising out of Nk’Mip Resource Centre in Oliver and is known for his work with clients suffering addictions.

Entwistle previously stepped down as chief of medical staff at South Okanagan General Hospital in order to speak out publicly regarding his concerns about health care. He later ran as an independent in the 2017 provincial election.

Entwistle admitted to the Times-Chronicle that such a big geographical move to PEI is a “little daunting” and met with some apprehension.

“I’m also very sad in many ways to be leaving Oliver where I have worked serving the community since 2007 . . . there are many people I will miss.”

Entwistle said life is full of “pulls” and “pushes” that lead to decisions that are both personal and private.

“Ultimately, I feel that I have a responsibility to make a decision that is best for the well-being and health for myself and my family.”

The physician acknowledged that this move is not opportune at a time of “patchy” provincial health care during a pandemic and opioid crisis.

“I am working very hard with the family division, Interior Health and Osoyoos Indian Band to ensure as best I can continuity of care for patients, especially the most vulnerable.”

Entwistle, who leaves at the end of the year, has secured a locum (Dr. Thomas Francis) to continue patient care for a further two months.

Entwistle said he recognizes that not all of his patients will be able to secure a permanent physician after he leaves. They, like many others in the community, will have to attend walk-in clinics in Penticton.

Karl Hardt from Interior Health communications said they want to thank Entwistle for his years of service to the community and his patients.

He noted that Interior Health is working closely with the South Okanagan Similkameen Division of Family Practice to recruit additional physicians to support primary care in the area.