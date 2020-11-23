Select Page

Police seeking woman who allegedly spit on liquor store employee

Posted by | Nov 23, 2020 | , | 0

Police are seeking this woman after she allegedly spit on a Penticton liquor store employee and threw his phone on the ground after being asked to wear a mask. (Image: Skaha Lake Liquor Store Facebook)

Dale Boyd

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

RCMP are looking to speak to a woman who allegedly assaulted an employee of Skaha Lake Liquor Store in Penticton after he had asked her to wear a mask.

Penticton RCMP say they responded to a report of an assault at the Skaha Lake Liquor Store on Nov. 21, 2020 at 1:48 p.m.

In a post on social media, Skaha Lake Liquor store alleges (with video) that a woman entered the store without a mask and when asked to put one on, she damaged the employee’s cellular phone and spit at the employee.

The woman who was wearing a black and pink coloured jacket is described by RCMP as:

  • Female
  • Approximately 60 years
  • Caucasian
  • Grey hair

“It’s extremely troubling an employee who was only following the provincial health orders, was subject to an assault of this nature,”  said Sgt. Jason Bayda, Media Relations Officer for the Penticton South Okanagan RCMP. “Spitting at someone is a concern anytime, let alone in the midst of a pandemic.”

RCMP are aware of the security footage of the woman making the rounds on social media, and police say they “would like to first provide her an opportunity to come forward and speak to investigators about the matter.” The post on Skaha Lake Liquor Store’s Facebook page also alleges the woman made “racial comments” towards the employee.

Penticton RCMP are asking the woman or anyone else who may have information into this matter to call them at 250-492-4300 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

