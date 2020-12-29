Oliver company looking for stolen trailer

Times-Chronicle Staff

An Oliver company has put the word out for people to help find a flat deck trailer that was stolen from its compound on Dec. 28.

Munckhof Manufacturing, located on Hemlock Street, posted a video on its Facebook page showing a black four-door pickup truck (possibly a Ford) pulling up to a locked gate. A passenger exits the vehicle and proceeds to cut the lock with a portable grinder. The vehicle then enters the yard and the passenger grinds another lock and hooks up to a trailer (plate number 9192 8D). Before leaving the property, the passenger gets out of the truck again and promptly closes the gate behind him.

The theft, which occurred at 1 a.m. took only several minutes to pull off.

Sergeant Don Wrigglesworth from the Oliver RCMP said the company never reported the theft to them directly, however, a voicemail message was subsequently found, so police will be in touch with the company to begin the investigation.