COVID-19 Update: four deaths over five days at McKinney Place

Interior Health is reporting four additional residents have died over the past five days at McKinney Place long-term care in Oliver.

Since the last update on the outbreak from Interior Health on Dec. 24 the number of cases remains at 75 (54 residents and 21 staff members).

A total of 12 residents at the long-term care facility have died since the outbreak was declared by IH on Dec. 6.

There were 59 residents living in the facility at the beginning of the outbreak.

Interior Health: 239 new cases since Christmas Eve

Interior Health is reporting 239 new cases in the region since Dec. 24. This breaks down to 96 cases reported on Dec. 26 (covering two days); 47 cases reported on Dec. 27; 44 cases reported on Dec. 28; 52 cases reported on Dec. 29.

Across the region there are 623 cases are active and on isolation, 33 people are in hospital and six of them in ICU.

Total number of deaths in IH has risen to 28, including four additional deaths at McKinney Place, one additional death at Mountainview Village in Kelowna, one death at Village by the Station in Penticton, one death at Heritage Retirement residence in West Kelowna and three community deaths not associated to a healthcare facility or outbreak.

“We are deeply saddened today to report the deaths of 10 more people, bringing the loss of life from COVID-19 since the pandemic began to 28 in the Interior Health region. Our sincere condolences go to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives to COVID-19 and, as well, to the caregivers who looked after them,” said Susan Brown president and CEO, Interior Health

“As outbreaks continue to occur in long-term care facilities, it demonstrates again how deadly this virus can be, in particular for our elders. I encourage everyone to take the necessary precautions to prevent the transmission of COVID-19. This is why it is so essential that each of us continue to stringently follow the public health guidance we know stops the spread of COVID-19.”