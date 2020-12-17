Select Page

Driver injured in rollover

A Willowbrook firefighter (right) assists in retrieving items from the scene of a rollover on Fairview White Lake Road this afternoon. A woman, who was the single occupant of the vehicle, suffered minor injuries. (Photo by Lyonel Doherty)

Times-Chronicle Staff

A motorist suffered minor injuries after a reported rollover on Fairview White Lake Road this afternoon.

Willowbrook Volunteer Fire Department attended a single vehicle accident just south of Yellowbrick Road at approximately 1:45 p.m.

Fire Chief Tony Iannella said it appeared the single occupant was heading southbound when the vehicle left the roadway and apparently rolled, ending up on all four tires in a nearby field. Iannella pointed to the skid marks on the side of the road. The cause was not determined.

Iannella said the woman suffered minor injuries, possibly a concussion. She was treated by paramedics on scene.

Willowbrook Fire Chief Tony Iannella (left) talks to fellow members while attending the scene of a single vehicle rollover on Fairview White Road this afternoon.
(Photo by Lyonel Doherty)

