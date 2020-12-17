Driver injured in rollover

Times-Chronicle Staff

A motorist suffered minor injuries after a reported rollover on Fairview White Lake Road this afternoon.

Willowbrook Volunteer Fire Department attended a single vehicle accident just south of Yellowbrick Road at approximately 1:45 p.m.

Fire Chief Tony Iannella said it appeared the single occupant was heading southbound when the vehicle left the roadway and apparently rolled, ending up on all four tires in a nearby field. Iannella pointed to the skid marks on the side of the road. The cause was not determined.

Iannella said the woman suffered minor injuries, possibly a concussion. She was treated by paramedics on scene.