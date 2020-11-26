Select Page

Kelowna RCMP mourn loss of K-9 companion

Nov 26, 2020

Police service dog Fitz. Photo: RCMP

Times-Chronicle Staff

The Central Okanagan RCMP are mourning the loss of four-legged friend.

Police service dog Fitz passed away unexpectedly Wednesday night. Fitz started showing symptoms of illness and was taken to the veterinary hospital where he was diagnosed with an aggressive cancer, RCMP stated in a press release. He passed away on Wednesday night.

Fitz started his RCMP career in Kelowna in 2015 and remained on duty until the time of his death. At the time of his passing, he was seven years old. He and his handlers were tasked with a variety of duties including tracking and finding persons, evidence and drug searches, and the apprehension of suspects.

Fitz was a beloved and valuable member of our Police Dog Services unit and played an important role in making the Central Okanagan a safer place, said Supt. Kara Triance, officer in charge of the Kelowna RCMP. He will be sorely missed, by all his co-workers and no doubt the Kelowna community.

