Kelowna RCMP mourn loss of K-9 companion

Times-Chronicle Staff

The Central Okanagan RCMP are mourning the loss of four-legged friend.

Police service dog Fitz passed away unexpectedly Wednesday night. Fitz started showing symptoms of illness and was taken to the veterinary hospital where he was diagnosed with an aggressive cancer, RCMP stated in a press release. He passed away on Wednesday night.

Fitz started his RCMP career in Kelowna in 2015 and remained on duty until the time of his death. At the time of his passing, he was seven years old. He and his handlers were tasked with a variety of duties including tracking and finding persons, evidence and drug searches, and the apprehension of suspects.