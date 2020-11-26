Councillors weigh in on Packinghouse Lane

By Lyonel Doherty

Times-Chronicle

Oliver town councillors have weighed in on why they have chosen to close down a portion of Packinghouse Lane and develop a multi-use pathway in the area.

On Monday, Coun. Aimee Grice said it was a safety issue for her.

“There are so many close calls at that intersection with people not understanding the two-stop system or blowing right through. I think it’s really unsafe.”

Fellow Coun. Petra Veintimilla said her main concern at the beginning was truck traffic behind Oliver Place Mall.

“It’s a huge accident just waiting to happen, and I don’t think we want to wait for it to happen.”

Veintimilla noted it doesn’t really matter what council does at that intersection, it’s going to be an adjustment to a lot of people.

“It’s all about safety, that’s why something needs to be done.”

Coun. Dave Mattes also supported the lane closure but raised a concern about the major traffic bumpout between the lane and Airport Street. He said this makes it more difficult (and tighter) for motorists to navigate.

As a solution, Mattes suggested moving the bumpout farther back so it doesn’t hinder traffic.

“They should engineer the street as wide as possible,” he said.

But Director of Operations Shawn Goodsell said bumpouts are there for a reason: to make it safer for pedestrians crossing the road. But council can discuss moving it farther back, he stated.

Mayor Martin Johansen said it’s important that people understand that the issue didn’t just appear out of nowhere. In other words, it’s not being changed merely for the sake of change.

He noted this is being done to support the new affordable housing project on Airport Street.

“It’s actually making the area much more functional and a lot safer for everyone.”

Goodsell said once the first affordable housing units go up behind the mall, the transport trucks and trailers that normally park there will have to find other areas to park.

A total of 64 comments were recorded by the town prior to council reviewing several options on Monday.

Option 2 included keeping the laneway open and reconstructing/resurfacing it. This option would have closed all access to Co-op Avenue.

One resident commented that the town should not be closing the backside of Oliver Place Mall.

“Pushing more traffic into Main Street will only cause more congestion in the summertime.”

Another resident said: “It’s a great idea. Divert traffic flow to lessen the hassle of driving and shopping in town for locals.”

Another commented that the change is needed because the current intersection is confusing and dangerous.

One resident said they don’t favour removing the Co-op Avenue access to the back of the mall. “Many people use this to get to Airport Road daily.”