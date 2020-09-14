Select Page

PIB reports positive COVID-19 test linked to funeral in Oliver

Dale Boyd

Local Journalism Initiative

The Penticton Indian Band Emergency Operations Centre is reporting a positive COVID-19 test result following a wake and funeral for a band member held in Oliver on Sept. 10 and 11.

According to an announcement on the PIB’s website  the band was notified of a positive COVID-19 test result within the PIB community.

PIB nursing teams are in the early stages of contact tracing.

“It has been strongly recommended that anyone who attended the wake and/or funeral of our Nation member in Oliver on September 10 and 11 self-isolate immediately, and self-monitor for symptoms such as fever, chills, cough, runny nose, shortness of breath, sore throat, fatigue,” the statement from the PIB reads.

Please contact PIB Health at 236-700-0674 if you have immediate COVID-19 questions or concerns, or if you have symptoms and think you may require COVID 19 testing.

The PIB said more information is coming.

