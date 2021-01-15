Update: House destroyed in Kilpoola

Times-Chronicle Staff

RCMP are investigating a structure fire that occurred this week in the Kilpoola neighbourhood.

Tyler Hilland, deputy fire chief of Osoyoos Fire Rescue, said the fire burned a structure on Old Richter Pass Road, outside of the department’s fire protection area.

“I have not been up there to look at the house, but I understand that there were no injuries. The single occupant of the house was able to exit and called 911,” Hilland said.

Osoyoos RCMP Sgt. Jason Bayda said police attended the scene on Jan. 14 just before midnight.

“The sole resident/homeowner advises they had turned on a space heater which then caught fire. Although the house is a total loss, the home owner was able to escape without injury,” Bayda said.

He noted the RCMP has put the owner in touch with emergency social services.

One source close to the Times-Chronicle said the fire at 18308 Old Richter Pass Road started just before midnight on Jan. 13/14. It was reported the female owner escaped with the clothes on her back and a few other belongings. She managed to move one of her cars, while a neighbour helped move another vehicle. The woman spent the night with the neighbours. The RCMP reportedly alerted nearby neighbours by knocking on their doors. All they could do was “stand by helplessly” and watch the house burn since Kilpoola is outside of the fire protection area.