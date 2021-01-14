Bystanders perform CPR on driver

Times-Chronicle staff

Bystanders performed CPR on a male driver whose truck ended up in a vineyard off Black Sage Road this afternoon.

Police, ambulance and firefighters were called to a single vehicle accident involving a pickup truck in the 4200 block of Black Sage Road south of Phantom Creek Estate winery just after 3 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters requested that paramedics hurry to the scene because the man was unresponsive and bystanders were performing CPR.

Traffic was stopped in both directions as emergency responders tended to the patient.

There was no report of a cause or the condition of the driver.