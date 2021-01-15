Select Page

Firefighters assist with rescue

Posted by | Jan 15, 2021 | , | 0

Firefighters assist with rescue
Firefighters and emergency paramedics were called to Sawmill Road this morning to help with a rescue after someone fell into a reclamation pool. (File photo)

Times-Chronicle Staff

Oliver firefighters assisted with a rescue this morning near the Public Works yard on Sawmill Road.

Media relations officer Rob Graham said it appeared that a bylaw enforcement officer was dealing with a dog when it fell into a reclamation pool. The officer tried to rescue the dog and apparently fell into the same pool, he noted.

A nearby Public Works employee reportedly jumped in to help, Graham said.

Emergency paramedics were on scene to assess for injuries.

“Everyone is okay, albeit it’s not the (kind of) pool you want to go for a swim in, I am sure,” Graham said.

Cathy Cowan, Oliver’s chief administrative officer, said they are still in the midst of the investigation and don’t have all of the details.

“However, our bylaw officer and a dog ended up in the equalization pond and required assistance to get out. All those individuals that were involved are safe.”

It was reported that the dog is also safe.

 

Related Posts

Popoff Remains Independent Candidate After Gettin Boot From Conservative Party

Popoff Remains Independent Candidate After Gettin Boot From Conservative Party

May 2, 2013

RDOS ups Animal Control presence

RDOS ups Animal Control presence

May 27, 2018

Province getting close to loosening COVID-19 restrictions, Dr. Henry says

Province getting close to loosening COVID-19 restrictions, Dr. Henry says

April 28, 2020

Focus of national park boundary talks is area from Mount Kobau south

Focus of national park boundary talks is area from Mount Kobau south

August 15, 2018

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad Space – Square S1

Newsletter

Classifieds

Ad Space – Square S2

Recent Obituaries

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!

Pin It on Pinterest