Firefighters assist with rescue

Times-Chronicle Staff

Oliver firefighters assisted with a rescue this morning near the Public Works yard on Sawmill Road.

Media relations officer Rob Graham said it appeared that a bylaw enforcement officer was dealing with a dog when it fell into a reclamation pool. The officer tried to rescue the dog and apparently fell into the same pool, he noted.

A nearby Public Works employee reportedly jumped in to help, Graham said.

Emergency paramedics were on scene to assess for injuries.

“Everyone is okay, albeit it’s not the (kind of) pool you want to go for a swim in, I am sure,” Graham said.

Cathy Cowan, Oliver’s chief administrative officer, said they are still in the midst of the investigation and don’t have all of the details.

“However, our bylaw officer and a dog ended up in the equalization pond and required assistance to get out. All those individuals that were involved are safe.”

It was reported that the dog is also safe.