Fire department reminds residents about candle safety

Times-Chronicle Staff

Osoyoos Fire Rescue is urging residents to use caution when burning candles in the home. This advice comes after three people were injured during a fire in an apartment unit on 92nd Avenue Feb. 2.

“We do believe that the fire was caused by a candle,” said Deputy Fire Chief Tyler Hilland.

The senior officer said the damage was contained to one room, noting a resident in the apartment managed to extinguish most of the fire but suffered burn injuries as a result

Firefighters were called to the apartment complex in the 8900 block of 92nd Avenue shortly after midnight when residents were evacuating the building. Light grey smoke could be seen exiting the structure through the front doors.

Within five minutes of arriving on scene, firefighters rescued one individual from a unit on the first floor.

“The resident was found in a room that was set up as a den. They were responsive when found,” Hilland said.

That person suffered serious burns to the upper body and was airlifted to Vancouver General Hospital. Another resident suffered smoke inhalation.

The building was ventilated and the majority of the residents were able to return to their units.

It was reported that the building’s fire alarm was working and gave residents time to evacuate safely. However, there was another problem that Hilland addressed.

“We ask that everyone take care when using candles inside their home,” he said, adding that people need to ensure that candles are at least 30 centimetres away from anything that can burn, and placed inside sturdy candle holders on uncluttered surfaces.