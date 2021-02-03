Call less serious than reported

Times-Chronicle Staff

A single vehicle mishap on Pinot Place in Oliver this afternoon was a lot less serious than first reported.

Firefighters were called to Pinot Place and Mountainview Drive at approximately 3:10 p.m. for an incident that reportedly involved power lines down and a driver trapped in the vehicle. But it ended up being a vehicle that struck an electrical power box in the neighbourhood. There were no downed power lines and no entrapment.

“The vehicle fled the scene and RCMP are searching (for it),” said Oliver Fire Department spokesman Rob Graham.

No injuries were reported.

FortisBC was called to restore power to the area.