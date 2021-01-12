Select Page

Death toll reaches 15 at McKinney, 22 cases at Sunnybank


Interior Health is reporting another death at the McKinney Place long-term care facility in Oliver Monday, and 22 cases are now associated with the outbreak at Sunnybank Retirement Centre where six staff and 16 residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Interior Health reported Monday that 15 residents have died since the outbreak began at McKinney Place in December.

There remains 77 cases related to the outbreak at McKinney Place long-term care, 54 residents and 23 staff.

Residents at both facilities in Oliver received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine last week.

Recent Obituaries

