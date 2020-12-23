Select Page

COVID Update: One new case at McKinney Place

One of the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the Interior Health region administered Dec. 22. Photo: Interior Health

Interior Health is reporting one additional resident has tested positive for COVID-19 at the McKinney Place long term care centre.

McKinney Place long term care in Oliver has 74 cases (54 residents and 20 staff) as of Tuesday afternoon. There remains seven deaths related to this outbreak.

Interior Health: 691 active cases, 96 cases at Big White

The first COVID-19 vaccines in the Interior Health region were administered Tuesday in Kamloops and Kelowna to health care aides. Interior Health said the rollout of the vaccine will be gradual, but plans to expand staff clinics in the region as vaccine arrives each week.

Interior Health reported 79 new cases of COVID-19 since Monday, with 691 cases active and on isolation Tuesday. Thirty-one people are in hospital; seven of them in intensive care. The total number of deaths in IH remains at 17.

Big White in Kelowna has 96 cases linked to this outbreak and an outbreak was declared at Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna.

Village by the Station long-term care in Penticton remains at four cases total: two residents and two staff. Mountainview Village long-term care in Kelowna remains at 14 cases in total: seven residents and seven staff. There remains one death related to this outbreak.

