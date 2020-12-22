Select Page

First vaccines administered in Kelowna, Kamloops

First vaccines administered in Kelowna, Kamloops
Charmane Lazzarotto,a health care aide, was the first vaccine recipient in Kelowna

The first vaccines in the Interior Health region have been administered in Kelowna and Kamloops.

Interior Health announced Dec. 22 that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been received and is being administered to long-term care staff and physicians.

“You have no idea what this means to me,” said Charmane Lazzarotto, first vaccine recipient in Kelowna. “As a health care aide, I care for vulnerable people every day and knowing I can protect them by preventing the spread of COVID-19 is an incredible feeling. I am so happy to be safer, feel safer, and be part of history as we fight COVID-19.”

As vaccine arrives each week, Interior Health says it will be expanding staff clinics throughout the region.

“In Kamloops we have worked so hard, especially in long-term care, to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Kelsey Medhurst, first vaccine recipient in Kamloops. “Having this vaccine available will help protect the most vulnerable loved ones in our lives and I encourage everyone to get one.”

The vaccine roll-out will be a gradual process and “it is very important to stay focused on observing all of the public health guidance that helps prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Interior Health stated.

 

