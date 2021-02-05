Times-Chronicle Staff

A motor vehicle accident north of Oliver kept Mike’s Towing busy this morning.

A black car with yellow tape around it was observed on its roof on someone’s property between Secrest Hill Road and River Road.

Rob Graham from the Oliver Fire Department said they were called to the scene at 12.01 a.m.

“No extrication was required,” he stated.

Oliver RCMP Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth said a man reported that he flipped his black Nissan Sentra just north of Secrest Hill Road. The driver said he was navigating the corner when he hit a patch of ice and slid off the road and rolled into a yard.

Paramedics assessed the driver and cleared him to leave the scene. Family members attended the scene and took the driver home.

“Alcohol was not a factor . . . clearly a case of speeding relative to the conditions of the road,” said Wrigglesworth.