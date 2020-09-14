Big fire 50 kilometres from Osoyoos 50 per cent contained

By Bill Atwood

Times-Chronicle

The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an infant and serious injury to two individuals that were found Wednesday within the perimeter of the Cold Springs fire burning about 51 kilometres from the Osoyoos border.

The fire, which started on Sept. 6, is now 50 per cent contained. It measures approximately 76,400 hectares or 765 square kilometres. There are about 305 firefighters fighting the blaze.

Level three evacuation orders have now been lowered to Level 2, however, those in the area need to be ready to leave at a moment’s notice. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

More information on the fire can be found at https://www.dnr.wa.gov/Wildfires

Smoke from the fire continues to impact air quality in Osoyoos and the rest of the South Okanagan. The air quality health index is currently at very high risk with a 10+ rating. An alert from the Government of Canada indicates the area will remain affected for the next 24 to 72 hours.

Those who are at risk, which includes those with heart and lung conditions, should avoid any strenuous outdoor activities. Children and the elderly should also avoid outdoor physical exertion. The general public should also reduce or reschedule strenuous activities outdoors, especially if you experience symptoms such as coughing and throat irritation.

For more information on air qaulity and to find out if you are at rsik visit https://weather.gc.ca/airquality/pages/bcaq-013_e.html.