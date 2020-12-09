B.C. Recovery Benefit applications open Dec. 18

British Columbians will soon have more money in their bank accounts.

On Dec. 8 the legislature passed the B.C. Recovery benefit, a one time tax-free direct deposit of up to $1,000 for families and $500 for individuals.

The benefit is based on the 2019 tax return families and single parents that made less than $120,000 net income in 2019 are eligible to apply for the full amount, as are individuals who made less than $62,500. A sliding scale means that families that made up to $175,00 can apply for a reduced amount, as can individuals who made less than $87,500.

To be eligible for the benefit those applying need to be a B.C. resident on Dec. 18, be at least 19 years old, have a valid social insurance number, individual tax number or temporary tax number and filed a 2019 tax return. Those on income or disability can apply for the recovery benefit. If you have not filed your 2019 tax return or don’t have a bank account, a modified application will be available in the new year to help you apply for and receive the benefit.

Those under 19 may apply for the family benefit provided they are married or in common-law partnership, or if they are a single parent and the primary caregiver of at least one child (of any age). However, if an individual has been separated from their spouse or common-law partner for at least 90 days they only qualify for the single person benefit. If the spouse or common-law partner is not a resident of B.C. individuals can only apply for the single person benefit.

Those applying need to provide their net income (line 23600) from their 2019 tax return, social insurance number, drivers license number, and direct deposit information. If you have not filed your 2019 tax return the province asks applicants to do so as soon as possible.

Online applications will open Dec. 18 with support available by phone starting Dec. 21.