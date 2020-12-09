Sickle point sale rejected

Dale Boyd

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Sickle Point, an undeveloped piece of land in Kaleden, might be back on the market following the rejection of a sale in B.C. Supreme Court Monday.

The court dismissed the $2.1-million offer for the 4.8-acre parcel of land being sold out of receivership after the property owner spoke against the sale according to Bill Newell, CAO for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS).

“There was a hearing and the master rejected the one offer the petitioner had,” said Newell, who noted he had not yet seen the written decision.

The regional district plans to continue the process of determining whether voters in the area would like to borrow funds for the acquisition of the land. The RDOS is awaiting approval to borrow up to $3.5 million to buy sickle point, however they would need voters in the area to approve. The public consultation process will not be completed until February 2021.

“I would imagine the petitioner would put it back to the market,” Newell said.

“I don’t think they have any offers, so they are probably back out marketing it.”

One of few remaining wetland and semi-natural habitats along the western shores of Skaha Lake, Sickle Point has been a lightning rod for community activism, with the Save Sickle Point committee reportedly fundraising over $200,000 for the cause.

The Penticton Indian Band (PIB) has said they would reject any development on the culturally important and environmentally sensitive land.