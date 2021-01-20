Woman seeks witnesses to accident

Neha Chollangi

Times-Chronicle

Penelope Link, a 70-year-old Osoyoos resident, is hoping to find any witnesses to a suspected hit and run incident last Friday which left her unconscious with a concussion in the middle of Main Street by McDonald’s.

The accident happened Friday, Jan. 15 between 2:45 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. Link and her friend, Aaron Price, had gone to Buy-Low Foods to pick up some groceries. Price dropped Link at the store and drove down to the Pharmasave. After finishing at the store, Link was crossing Main Street to the McDonald’s side. Unfortunately, that was the last thing she remembered before she fell to the ground.

She was lying in the middle of the street, when a nurse who was close by saw her and rushed to help. Link said the lady picked her up, carried her to the other side of the street, called an ambulance, and waited with her until the emergency responders came.

Although Link doesn’t know who it was that helped her, she wanted to convey her gratitude for the kindness shown to her.

When the ambulance arrived and asked Link if she remembers anything, she said, “I saw a white truck coming up the hill, and after that I don’t know what happened to me. I didn’t even know that someone had picked me up.”

Price said he was in shock when he saw Link’s face. “I mean, we all bleed a lot in our head, but her teeth were bleeding, and she was already swelling up. It was a terrible sight to see. But what upsets me is if she were hit by a truck, that they just left her there in the middle of the road.”

One police officer suggested that Link might have just fainted in the middle of the road. However, both Link and Price don’t think this is what happened. A major reason is that they don’t believe she could have gotten such severe injuries from fainting. Price also added that Link is quite active and has good balance, and so it’s highly unlikely for her to have simply fainted while crossing the street.

They are currently looking for locals who might have witnessed the incident to come forward and share any information they have. Link’s contact number is 250-408-5852.