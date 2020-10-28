Select Page

Update: Police suspect alcohol in motorcycle collision

Posted by | Oct 28, 2020 | , | 0

Update: Police suspect alcohol in motorcycle collision
A motorcyclist suffered non-life threatening injuries after rear-ending another vehicle north of Oliver on Tuesday. (Photo by Lyonel Doherty)

Times-Chronicle staff

RCMP suspect that alcohol was a factor in Tuesday’s collision between a motorcycle and a car north of Oliver.

Corporal Brian Evans from the Oliver RCMP told the Times-Chronicle that Motor Vehicle Act Offences are under investigation.

He reported that a motorcycle rear-ended another vehicle on Highway 97 between Secrest Hill Road and River Road. The motorcyclist was thrown to the ground and suffered non-life threatening injuries. The driver in the other vehicle was not injured.

“Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash,” Cpl. Evans said.

 

Related Posts

Police investigate rollover on McKinney

Police investigate rollover on McKinney

November 2, 2018

Car fire stalls traffic on Anarchist Mountain

Car fire stalls traffic on Anarchist Mountain

May 20, 2019

New affordable housing plan proposed for Oliver

New affordable housing plan proposed for Oliver

May 25, 2018

Snowflake Tea is a full house at United Church

Snowflake Tea is a full house at United Church

February 1, 2017

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad Space – Square S1

Newsletter

Classifieds

Ad Space – Square S2

Recent Obituaries

Pin It on Pinterest