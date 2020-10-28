Update: Police suspect alcohol in motorcycle collision

Times-Chronicle staff

RCMP suspect that alcohol was a factor in Tuesday’s collision between a motorcycle and a car north of Oliver.

Corporal Brian Evans from the Oliver RCMP told the Times-Chronicle that Motor Vehicle Act Offences are under investigation.

He reported that a motorcycle rear-ended another vehicle on Highway 97 between Secrest Hill Road and River Road. The motorcyclist was thrown to the ground and suffered non-life threatening injuries. The driver in the other vehicle was not injured.

“Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash,” Cpl. Evans said.