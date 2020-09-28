Three arrested then released after man suffers gunshot wound

Times Chronicle Staff

Three individuals who were arrested after a shooting in Keremeos on Saturday have been released pending further investigation.

RCMP report that one man suffered a gunshot wound during a shooting incident that occurred on a Similkameen property on Sept. 26. The victim was taken to a local medical clinic, then transported by air ambulance to a regional hospital. According to RCMP media relations officer Sgt. Jason Bayda, the victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Bayda said RCMP responded immediately and arrested three individuals at the scene of the crime. All three have since been released from custody. Bayda noted the RCMP do not believe that public safety is at risk.

Police did not report how or why the shooting occurred.

To protect the integrity of the investigation, further information will not be released at this time.