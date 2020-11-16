Staff member tests positive for COVID-19 at Penticton long-term care home

Interior Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at The Village by the Station long-term care home in Penticton following a public health investigation.

One staff member has tested positive for COVID-19, Interior Health (IH) reported in a statement Sunday.

No residents are experiencing symptoms or have tested positive for COVID-19 at this time and IH says it will continue to monitor the situation, while implementing additional infection control and preventive measures.

“To protect the safety of all residents, outbreak protocols have been implemented in the affected units including a temporary pause in visits,” the statement reads. “IH public health is directly contacting anyone who may have been exposed to COVID-19 to ensure they are also taking appropriate precautions (self-isolation or monitoring) as required.”

IH says long-term care staff are only working at one care home (as per the provincial single site order), and are monitoring all residents for respiratory symptoms and conducting COVID-19 testing on anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, as well as implementing enhanced cleaning protocols and COVID-19 visitor policies.

To date, no long-term care residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at any homes in IH. The Village by the Station is privately owned and operated with 100 publicly funded long-term care beds.

For public health alerts and information visit www.interiorhealth.ca.