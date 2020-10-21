Reader questions Oliver town council on tower

This letter is addressed to Oliver’s mayor and council regarding the proposed 30-metre Rogers macro cell tower at 6450 Spartan Street.

What is your personal position on 5G (fifth generation technology) wireless networks?

Lately there has been significant activity regarding 5G in the form of new antenna installations (micro and macro) and media coverage in Canadian communities.

Rogers has applied for a new cell tower in Oliver, near residential area and schools. Under federal regulation new antennas should be co-located to existing towers, which Rogers is not planning to do. The reason for not doing so suspects that Rogers will use 5G technology, for which many mini antennas need to be installed close together, also close to a macro cell tower.

As an elected member, it is assumed that you are informed about, and/or are concerned with, the health and well-being of your constituents.

I ask that you please rate the items below (where 0 = not informed/not supporting/not interested/not aware, and 10 = very informed/fully supporting/very much interested/very much aware).

1. Do you understand the technological and installation differences between 3G, 4G, and 5G?

2. Are you familiar with micro-cell antennas, what they look like, why they are needed for 5G, and where and how they must be installed?

3. Are you aware that Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) has superseded local authority regarding where 5G antennas will be installed?

4. How much are you informed about biological effects to the natural environment and humans from exposure to 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G?

5. Compared to current bylaws for noise pollution, unsightliness, and dust-mitigation, should electro-magnetic radiation (EMR) also be regulated under the same mandate for community well-being?

6. Do you think the current Canadian Safety Code 6, which establishes limits for human exposure to EMR, is protective enough?

7. Are you aware that Canada’s Safety Code 6 has come under intense scrutiny by international EMR scientists, as being obsolete and non-protective?

8. Are you aware of the 10-year US National Toxicology Study, and the 10-year Italian Ramazzini Study on cell tower radiation?

9. Are you aware of the science and medical Appeals on 3G, 4G, and 5G, signed by thousands of doctors and scientists?

10. Would you like to participate in a live radiofrequency meter presentation, at a cell tower site, to gain a better understanding of RF radiation?

11. How concerned would you be if you lived or worked within 30m, 75m, or 150m of cell antennas?

12. Are you aware that the wireless industry and the Internet have a huge climate footprint and that our growing use of wireless and cellular devices and the Cloud is a significant contributor to global climate change due to increased electricity consumption (5G alone could consume up to 1,000 times as much energy)?

13. Do you acknowledge your responsibility for the health and safety of your constituents?

14. Do you acknowledge that you have received significant amounts of data on this subject in recent years?

15. Have you checked out the data yourself and have you initiated your own research to ensure that you are, in fact, ensuring that you meet the requirements of question #13?

16. Are you aware that fiber optic cable provides much faster, safer and more secure service?

18. What steps have you taken to question this unchecked technology?

Hans Karow, Penticton