It’s a free country the last time we checked

By Lyonel Doherty

Times-Chronicle staff

Competition is good. It keeps prices reasonable and reflects a healthy free enterprise system.

That’s why one particular video depicting a shop keeper berating another in Osoyoos is cause for concern.

Surjit from Smart Look barber shop on Main Street showed the Times-Chronicle a video he took of fellow barber Suzanne Gerrard who appears to be chastising him for opening up his business so close to hers.

She tries to make him understand how disrespectful it is for him, being “new to this country,” to open up another barber shop in town. She proceeds to explain that he is “stepping on toes” and “undercutting” other businesses by charging $15 for haircuts.

Gerrard said if she went to India as a new guest in that country and totally disrespected others (like she claimed Surjit was doing), she would “probably be shot.”

She added that putting a sign out in front of his business advertising cheaper haircuts is “wrong on every level.”

Surgit said he was taken aback by the incident, and never expected a fellow business owner to say those things to him. He stated that most people would normally congratulate you if you opened a new business.

“I had a really bad feeling (after that) . . . nobody else hurt me, only she hurt me.”

Surjit said he respects other shop owners in town and would never think of challenging them if they opened a competing business near his location.

Since the video aired on Facebook, some people expressed their belief that racism was involved.

The Times-Chronicle called Gerrard twice to get her explanation of it, but the calls were not returned. However, she later admitted on Facebook that she made a mistake, learned a valuable lesson and is not a racist.

The Osoyoos RCMP investigated and determined the incident was a dispute between competing business owners.

Commanding officer Sgt. Jason Bayda said there was certainly some “cultural ignorance” displayed here, but no crime was committed.

While we agree, Gerrard’s condescending approach was inappropriate. This is a free country and people are allowed (and encouraged) to open new businesses, competing or otherwise.

People who berate others for trying to make a living need to take off their shoes and slip on the ones worn by the person being berated.

It’s not a nice feeling. In fact, it’s downright intimidation that nobody should have to endure, especially if they’re “new to this country.”