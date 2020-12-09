Osoyoos public employees getting a raise

Times-Chronicle Staff

Public employees in Osoyoos are getting a raise.

The Town of Osoyoos recently signed a new four-year deal with the local unit of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) that will give employees a two per cent wage increase in each year of the deal.

The deal, which runs from the beginning of next year until Dec. 31, 2024, was signed after several bargaining meetings which started in August and finished on Nov. 27. The deal also brings improvements to employees health benefits including life insurance, AD&D (accidental death insurance) and personal protective clothing allowance.

“I am pleased that we were able to reach an agreement that ensures the continued provision of municipal services and a positive work environment between the town and its CUPE employees” said Allan Chabot, Town of Osoyoos CAO.

“I would like to thank our CUPE bargaining team members for their hard work in support of reaching an agreement,” said Osoyoos unit chair Frank Zandvliet.

“We are proud of our members and the services they provide to our community.”