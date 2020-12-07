Select Page

Osoyoos man arrested for assault, robbery

An Osoyoos man was taken into custody for committing robbery and assault at a business at the 9150 block of Main Street Sunday.

The suspect was attempting to purchase cartons of cigarettes when his transaction was declined, the man jumped counter, broke through the COVID-19 barrier and assaulted an employee before fleeing the scene with several packages of cigarettes. 

Osoyoos RCMP, who responded to the call shortly before 11 am, located the suspect at residence, however he tried to flee for a second time. 

“Thankfully through our officer’s determination the man did not get far and was quickly taken into custody,” said Sgt. Jason Bayda, Media Relations officer for the South Okanagan RCMP. 

The 29 year-old man was arrested on warrants for assault and sexual assault and now faces charges of robbery and failing to comply with an order.

 

