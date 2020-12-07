Select Page

Eight residents test positive at Oliver long-term care

Dec 7, 2020

Dale Boyd/Times-Chronicle

Eight residents at the McKinney Place long-term care centre in Oliver have tested positive for COVID-19, Interior Health (IH) stated Sunday night.

IH is monitoring the situation, while implementing additional infection control and preventive measures. Extensive testing of staff and residents is also underway.

Outbreak protocols are now in place, including a pause in all visits to the long-term care unit.

McKinney Place is operated by Interior Health and is connected to South Okanagan General Hospital. The long-term care section has 61 residents in the 75 publicly funded long-term care beds. The hospital is not included in the outbreak.

