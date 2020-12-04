Select Page

Oliver seeking ‘Treemendous’ grant

Photo: Pixabay

Lyonel Doherty

Times-Chronicle

Oliver town council is giving Parks and Recreation a letter of support to apply for a “Treemendous” grant.

The application is for the planting of 100 trees and bushes in Community Park to celebrate Oliver’s centennial.

Carol Sheridan and Benita Baerg from Oliver Parks and Recreation are currently drafting a grant application to Trees Canada for a $10,000 “TREEmendous Communities” grant.

“Our proposal is to plant 100 flowering trees/bushes as part of Oliver’s centennial celebrations,” wrote Baerg in a letter to council.

She noted the 100 bee- and butterfly-friendly lilacs and flowering trees will create a beautiful and colourful space that can be enjoyed from the park, from the sidewalk, and even when driving on Fairview Road and Park Drive.

The area in question is the strip of land between the east pathway and the lawn bowling area at Community Park.

Nov. 30 is the application deadline.

