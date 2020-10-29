Oliver pursues regional aquatic feasibility study

By Lyonel Doherty

Times-Chronicle

The Town of Oliver continues to support a study to determine if a regional aquatic facility would be feasible.

On Monday, council passed a motion to refer back to staff for more information.

Chief Administrative Office Cathy Cowan said they are trying to re-engage regional partners to undertake the study, which is slated to cost approximately $120,000.

The town’s portion would be $36,565 (subject to all five partners participating, including the Town of Osoyoos, Electoral Area A, Electoral Area C, and the Osoyoos Indian Band). A council report in 2017 shows that a regional pool feasibility study would cost $7.42 per capita for all funding partners.

Oliver Mayor Martin Johansen is awaiting a response from the OIB regarding its funding commitment. Chief Clarence has yet to comment, however, his council will be meeting soon to discuss the issue.

Cowan said the Town of Osoyoos has set aside funds in its budget, but Areas A and C will not be following suit.

Cowan said Area C (rural Oliver) director Rick Knodel indicated it is not the time for this type of expenditure, while Area A (rural Osoyoos) director Mark Pendergraft indicated he will not be budgeting for this, but would be interested if a grant was obtained.

Oliver Coun. Aimee Grice said she really believes in the project, but, “I think that unless we have all five funding partners on board, I’m not comfortable increasing our costs especially in this time of economic uncertainty for the taxpayer.”

Johansen said he would hate to see the idea “drop off,” adding he would like to see what the town can get for its money.

Councillor Larry Schwartzenberger said his options are contingent on what the OIB says.

“If they are willing to go forward, we can look at grant funding to pick up the cost that Area A and C are not willing to do. If they are not, I think we should let this drop for now.”

Councillor Petra Veintimilla laughed and said, “Where do I start?” when it came time for her to comment.

She expressed her frustration (again) that council was still having this conversation five years down the road. She noted it was unfortunate that both regional directors don’t want to be involved, which was always part of the plan.

“I don’t want to see us drop this, an aquatic facility in the Southern Okanagan; its importance is something I hear regularly (weekly) from people of all ages in the community.”

Veintimilla said they won’t know if it’s feasible until they do the study.

She recommended forging ahead with it without waiting for the OIB, adding the longer the town holds off, the more grant opportunities are missed.

Councillor Dave Mattes said there isn’t much point in doing the study if you don’t have all five partners on board.

“If they are not willing to participate in a feasibility study, then it’s pretty clear that they are not willing to fund the aquatic centre.”

Mattes said the reality is the cost of such a facility is very high, which is why the rural areas are backing away from it. He added that without the other funding partners, Oliver’s cost contribution would double.

“I’m ready to let it go. I’m not sure we can afford a facility in these economic times,” Mattes said.