Oliver council approves storage building

Submitted photo

Lyonel Doherty 

Times-Chronicle

Oliver town council has approved a development permit for a storage building at 215 Maple Avenue.

Approval was given Monday after Director of Development Services Randy Houle delivered his report.

He said the applicant is proposing to construct a 2,316 square-foot building for the storage of rental equipment. He noted the focus will be on landscaping, screening and fencing to provide an attractive environment for workers and to minimize any negative impacts on nearby land uses.

Houle said the building will be modest in height and feature grey metal siding with several windows. A landscaping strip of two small trees will be situated along the middle of the property.

“The building will blend in well with the neighbourhood as it continues to develop,” Houle said, adding that council may call for more landscaping.

Houle said public notification is not required as the application is for a development permit with no variances proposed.

Entrepreneur Raghvir Dhaliwal said he intends to open an equipment and tool rental business at this location.

Dhaliwal, the proprietor of Oliver Rental Centre on Sawmill Road, became involved in a dispute with the regional district last year when it classified his operation as a non-conforming business on agricultural land.

In a letter to council, Dhaliwal indicated the new storage building will be vital to the local agricultural industry.

“My proposal would have lots of great impact in this community because I rent out necessary equipment to all the local industries so they can run efficiently.”

Dhaliwal added that he took the extra step of making the building 18.5 feet from adjacent properties in case of a fire.

