New season and new rules for Osoyoos Curling Club

The Osoyoos Curling club is getting ready for the start of its season on Oct. 13.

The club surveyed its members before the season began to determine the willingness to curl during the pandemic. It also asked curlers for their concerns, and if they were willing to comply with the safety protocols put in place.

The survey found that a majority of members support holding the season, and agreed with following the protocols.

These protocols include slight rule changes, including only one sweeper at a time after the rock is thrown, prohibiting the either skip from sweeping past the T-line and only allowing the team that has thrown the rock to sweep it even after the stone has reached the house. There are also updated rules regarding cleaning the rock before it is thrown. Locker rooms will remain for use, and no equipment will be available for rental. Mask use during the games will be up to each individual curler’s discretion and start times for all leagues will be staggered by 15 minutes

Off ice, only 17 people will be permitted in the lobby at time, with a maximum of 24 being allowed in the lounge. Spectators to the games will be only allowed by special permission. Those that wish to rent the facility will be required to develop their own safety plan that complies with the curling clubs regulations. Masks will be mandatory throughout all common areas of the Club including the lobby, lounge, washrooms, and stairs.

The press release announcing these changes stated that these are “the best and most feasible solution(s) … to create a safe and comfortable environment for the club’s return to curl.”

Given the ever-changing nature of the pandemic, the protocols are subject to change as new information becomes available and if provincial guidelines evolve.

The club said it understands that not all members will feel safe to curl, however the press release also emphasizes personal responsibility of each member.

“The onus will be on each of us to understand the new environment, and champion the changes for the betterment of our club, the game of curling, and our curling Members and friends.”

