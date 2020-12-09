McKinney long-term care outbreak grows to 28 cases

Interior Health is reporting 28 cases of COVID-19, 27 of which are residents, after the outbreak was declared Sunday.

A total of 27 residents and one staff member have now tested positive for COVID-19 at McKinney long-term care in Oliver, up significantly from the eight cases announced Sunday.

“Targeted additional testing is occurring and will continue for all staff and residents; this includes mobilizing an Interior Health outreach testing team to expedite testing onsite,” Interior Health stated Tuesday. “Interior Health is working with the staff and administration at McKinney to ensure residents’ care and staffing levels are maintained, and that families are kept apprised of the developing outbreak.”

“Everyone’s condition is currently stable and no transmission has been detected in association with the South Okanagan General Hospital.”

McKinney Place is operated by Interior Health and is connected to South Okanagan General Hospital. The long-term care section has 61 residents in the 75 publicly funded long-term care beds. The hospital is not included in the outbreak.

The Interior Health region reported 74 new cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday. In the region, 637 cases are active and on isolation, 17 people are in hospital; three of them in ICU.

Total number of deaths in IH remains at six.