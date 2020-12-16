Select Page

Knights (in shining armour) prepare to brighten Christmas in Oliver

Posted by | Dec 16, 2020 | , | 0

Knights (in shining armour) prepare to brighten Christmas in Oliver
Students from Oliver Elementary School help the Knights of Columbus with food donations for the Christmas hamper campaign. (Photo contributed)

By Lyonel Doherty

Times-Chronicle

Yes, there really are knights in shining armour in Oliver.

Once again the Knights of Columbus are preparing to hand out their Christmas hampers to the less fortunate this Saturday at Christ the King Catholic Church.

But this year it appears fewer hampers will be going out, compared to past years’ numbers, which were steady at approximately 200. According to co-organizer Wayne Danbrook, they will be processing a smaller number of hampers (fewer than 200). He said this might be attributed to CERB payments that people have been receiving from the government.

Knights member Dale Dodge concurred, saying they are planning for about five per cent fewer hampers.

“Donations of food and money are up from last year, but the number of people registering for hampers is, so far, down a bit.  Perhaps due to the CERB payments, people are better off than last year,” he said.

Once again, The Bargan Shop in Oliver helped with this year’s toy drive for the Knights campaign.
(Photo contributed)

A lot of food was donated for this year’s Christmas hamper drive in Oliver.
(Photo contributed)

The assembly line of little elves at Oliver Elementary.
(Photo contributed)

 

Related Posts

Whistleblowers need not worry in School District 53

Whistleblowers need not worry in School District 53

February 24, 2017

Health Minister Dix willing to consider alternate payment to encourage doctors to work in ER

Health Minister Dix willing to consider alternate payment to encourage doctors to work in ER

November 1, 2017

Roots & Fruits Expo has plenty to keep you busy

Roots & Fruits Expo has plenty to keep you busy

August 16, 2018

Art students impress at year-end show

Art students impress at year-end show

May 26, 2017

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad Space – Square S1

Newsletter

Classifieds

Ad Space – Square S2

Recent Obituaries

Pin It on Pinterest