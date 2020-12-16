Knights (in shining armour) prepare to brighten Christmas in Oliver

By Lyonel Doherty

Times-Chronicle

Yes, there really are knights in shining armour in Oliver.

Once again the Knights of Columbus are preparing to hand out their Christmas hampers to the less fortunate this Saturday at Christ the King Catholic Church.

But this year it appears fewer hampers will be going out, compared to past years’ numbers, which were steady at approximately 200. According to co-organizer Wayne Danbrook, they will be processing a smaller number of hampers (fewer than 200). He said this might be attributed to CERB payments that people have been receiving from the government.

Knights member Dale Dodge concurred, saying they are planning for about five per cent fewer hampers.

“Donations of food and money are up from last year, but the number of people registering for hampers is, so far, down a bit. Perhaps due to the CERB payments, people are better off than last year,” he said.