Select Page

Former RDOS director supports Veintimilla

Posted by | Oct 22, 2020 | , | 0

Former RDOS director supports Veintimilla
BC Liberal candidate Petra Veintimilla has received a public endorsement from former RDOS director Roger Mayer. (Photo contributed)

Times-Chronicle Staff

A former longtime director of the Regional District of Okanagan-Simlkameen has thrown his support behind Boundary-Similkameen Liberal candidate Petra Veintimilla.

Roger Mayer cited Veintimilla’s experience and leadership, while cautioning against splitting the vote in such a closely contested riding.

“She spends a lot of time understanding the issues she is tasked to deal with, and listens to people to understand their viewpoints before she takes a position. She is tenacious in representing the issues faced by rural residents and will ensure our issues will be addressed at the provincial level” said Mayer.

According to Mayer, it’s important for people who care about their rural lifestyles to vote for the Liberals. “We need a strong competent voice in Victoria. I am confident Petra will do this for us.”

Veintimilla thanked Mayer for his support and said she is “committed to being an advocate for rural residents.”

 

Related Posts

Osoyoos Times wins five awards in national CCNA competitions

Osoyoos Times wins five awards in national CCNA competitions

April 26, 2017

Police news

Police news

September 25, 2013

No rate increase for FortisBC customers in 2019

No rate increase for FortisBC customers in 2019

January 14, 2019

Fairview golf course reopens following mudslide

Fairview golf course reopens following mudslide

April 5, 2018

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad Space – Square S1

Newsletter

Classifieds

Ad Space – Square S2

Recent Obituaries

Pin It on Pinterest