Select Page

Firefighters battling stubborn structure fire

Posted by | Jan 26, 2021 | , | 0

Firefighters battling stubborn structure fire
Oliver firefighters have their hands full with a structure fire on Road 20 this afternoon. (Photo by Lyonel Doherty)

Times-Chronicle Staff

Oliver firefighters are battling a stubborn structure fire on Road 20.

Members were there earlier today responding to a chimney fire at a residence near Kismet winery. After knocking that fire down, they were called back just after noon to deal with a full structure fire since it spread to another room.

It is believed the occupants managed to exit the home before it filled with heavy smoke. Firefighters have been conducting interior attacks to suppress the blaze. Nobody was reported injured.

Thick white smoke could be seen billowing from the rear of the home where much of the suppression work took place. Firefighters have been going through many air tanks during this work.

The Oliver department called Osoyoos for mutual aid.

At 1:20 p.m. the department was called to another chimney fire at 8026 Highway 97 south of Oliver.

Firefighters are going through a lot of air tanks on the scene of the structure fire on Road 20.
(Photo by Lyonel Doherty)

Related Posts

Senpaqcin participates in the Winter Wellness Camp 2019

Senpaqcin participates in the Winter Wellness Camp 2019

February 7, 2019

DO manager wants Osoyoos to diversify and reduce its dependence on tourism

DO manager wants Osoyoos to diversify and reduce its dependence on tourism

August 28, 2014

Equipment malfunction caused power outage in Osoyoos

Equipment malfunction caused power outage in Osoyoos

January 5, 2021

Heritage fund supports museum roof restoration

Heritage fund supports museum roof restoration

October 5, 2016

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad Space – Square S1

Newsletter

Classifieds

Ad Space – Square S2

Recent Obituaries

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!

Pin It on Pinterest