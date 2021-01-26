Firefighters battling stubborn structure fire

Times-Chronicle Staff

Oliver firefighters are battling a stubborn structure fire on Road 20.

Members were there earlier today responding to a chimney fire at a residence near Kismet winery. After knocking that fire down, they were called back just after noon to deal with a full structure fire since it spread to another room.

It is believed the occupants managed to exit the home before it filled with heavy smoke. Firefighters have been conducting interior attacks to suppress the blaze. Nobody was reported injured.

Thick white smoke could be seen billowing from the rear of the home where much of the suppression work took place. Firefighters have been going through many air tanks during this work.

The Oliver department called Osoyoos for mutual aid.

At 1:20 p.m. the department was called to another chimney fire at 8026 Highway 97 south of Oliver.