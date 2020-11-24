Select Page

Fire damages Saran Fruit Market

Posted by | Nov 24, 2020 | , | 0

Fire damages Saran Fruit Market
A fire has caused significant damage to Saran Fruit Market on Highway 97 between Oliver and Osoyoos. (Photo by Lyonel Doherty)

Lyonel Doherty

Times-Chronicle

A fire has caused major damage to Saran Fruit Market Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters from both Oliver and Osoyoos were called to the 4100 block of Highway 97 near Road 20 at approximately 1 p.m. for a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters observed flames shooting from the roof of the building. It was not reported if anyone was inside at the time.

As of 1:30 p.m. the highway was still shut down in both directions. The fire is currently under control.

The cause is undetermined, and it is unknown if anyone was injured.

Fire trucks have blocked both directions on Highway 97.
(Photo by Lyonel Doherty)

 

Related Posts

B.C. grants $32,800 to fight invasive plants in Boundary

B.C. grants $32,800 to fight invasive plants in Boundary

May 21, 2015

Osoyoos Man Scores A Shot At $1 Million

Osoyoos Man Scores A Shot At $1 Million

January 14, 2009

Oliver pool goes to the dogs

Oliver pool goes to the dogs

September 18, 2014

Court delays are intolerable

Court delays are intolerable

February 13, 2013

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad Space – Square S1

Newsletter

Classifieds

Ad Space – Square S2

Recent Obituaries

Pin It on Pinterest