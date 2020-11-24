Fire damages Saran Fruit Market

Lyonel Doherty

Times-Chronicle

A fire has caused major damage to Saran Fruit Market Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters from both Oliver and Osoyoos were called to the 4100 block of Highway 97 near Road 20 at approximately 1 p.m. for a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters observed flames shooting from the roof of the building. It was not reported if anyone was inside at the time.

As of 1:30 p.m. the highway was still shut down in both directions. The fire is currently under control.

The cause is undetermined, and it is unknown if anyone was injured.