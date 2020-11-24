BC Transit increases service for Holiday Season

Times-Chronicle Staff

B.C. Transit has made some changes to its schedule in the South Okanagan for the holiday season. To help residents with their holiday shopping transit, along with the Regional District, has increased service in December. This change will see additional trips on Route 40 between Osoyoos and Penticton on Dec. 4, 11 and 18. There will be no service on Christmas or Boxing day, and Jan 1-3 of 2021. Regular service will resume on Jan 4.

For more information and route schedules click here.