Times-Chronicle Staff

Explosions on Island Road in Oliver this afternoon resulted in a fire that destroyed a reported bungalow and a car, plus sent one person to hospital.

Firefighters rushed to the scene of a reported shed fire at 7600 Island Road near Wheatgrass Place, where explosions could be heard. Flames were shooting through the roof of a shed where a nearby vehicle also caught fire.

“I just heard a big, ‘boom’ explosion,” said one neighbour. “I walked out my door and I looked and there is already three or four feet of flames shooting out the side (of the building).”

The man said the initial explosion shook his house. That was followed by several more explosions, he noted.

“The gentleman who was apparently in there, he was running around screaming. His jacket is all melted, burnt-looking face, kind of thing.”

The neighbour said he believes the people are new renters on the property.

“He (the man) looked like it exploded in his face, whatever exploded. His jacket was melted to him, and his gloves, he had gloves on and they were melted to him.”

According to the witness, the building was the rental unit the man was living in.

Fire Chief Bob Graham confirmed that one structure and a vehicle were destroyed, and one person was taken to hospital. He said the cause was not determined.

Media relations officer Rob Graham said the patient suffered what appeared to be third-degree burns to his upper body. When asked about the explosions, he said they were likely caused by a couple of spare tires outside the building and/or those on the car. He said they didn’t see any propane tanks in the vicinity.

The officer said the initial report identified the building as a shed, but it appeared the structure was being lived in because it contained a bed and some furniture, plus a kitchen.

He noted there was some evidence that the walls were “pushed out by some force.” However, the fire investigation may determine the answer.