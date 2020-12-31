Select Page

Dr. Henry ordering in tonight

Posted by | Dec 31, 2020 | , | 0

Dr. Henry ordering in tonight
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (Photo: Province of B.C. Flickr)

Times-Chronicle Staff

The province’s medical health officer is celebrating New Years by ordering in tonight.

That’s what she told the public during this afternoon’s daily update on COVID-19.

She pointed out that one of her colleagues cancelled her dinner plans tonight to reduce the risk of getting the virus.

Henry acknowledged that her order to stop all liquor sales at 8 p.m. tonight will be onerous on some restaurants. But she believes this is the right move.

“As we know, alcohol limits our inhibitions. What begins as a quiet dinner can get out of control and the rules can be forgotten.”

Henry said despite the 683 new cases of COVID-19 today (up from 485 yesterday), the province is trending in the right direction. However, the province is still in a vicarious situation, she pointed out.

“We must start 2021 on the right foot by staying small and staying local.”

Henry reported 64 new cases of COVID-19 in the Interior Health region.

On a positive note, she reported that 42,129 people in B.C. have recovered from the virus. She also said 17,510 people in the province have been immunized with the new vaccine.

As of 3:30 p.m. there was no update on the outbreak at McKinney Place in Oliver. As of yesterday, 75 people in that facility had the virus, and 12 residents have died from it.

 

 

Related Posts

More than birds can fly – Team CanFly presents spectacular flyboarding demonstration

More than birds can fly – Team CanFly presents spectacular flyboarding demonstration

May 12, 2016

Hockey Night in Canada picks up Harold’s story

Hockey Night in Canada picks up Harold’s story

October 1, 2014

Desert Centre opens with new building

Desert Centre opens with new building

May 28, 2019

More than 40 attend hearing on supportive recovery bylaw

More than 40 attend hearing on supportive recovery bylaw

April 17, 2018

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad Space – Square S1

Newsletter

Classifieds

Ad Space – Square S2

Recent Obituaries

Pin It on Pinterest