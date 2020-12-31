Dr. Henry ordering in tonight

Times-Chronicle Staff

The province’s medical health officer is celebrating New Years by ordering in tonight.

That’s what she told the public during this afternoon’s daily update on COVID-19.

She pointed out that one of her colleagues cancelled her dinner plans tonight to reduce the risk of getting the virus.

Henry acknowledged that her order to stop all liquor sales at 8 p.m. tonight will be onerous on some restaurants. But she believes this is the right move.

“As we know, alcohol limits our inhibitions. What begins as a quiet dinner can get out of control and the rules can be forgotten.”

Henry said despite the 683 new cases of COVID-19 today (up from 485 yesterday), the province is trending in the right direction. However, the province is still in a vicarious situation, she pointed out.

“We must start 2021 on the right foot by staying small and staying local.”

Henry reported 64 new cases of COVID-19 in the Interior Health region.

On a positive note, she reported that 42,129 people in B.C. have recovered from the virus. She also said 17,510 people in the province have been immunized with the new vaccine.

As of 3:30 p.m. there was no update on the outbreak at McKinney Place in Oliver. As of yesterday, 75 people in that facility had the virus, and 12 residents have died from it.