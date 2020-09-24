Select Page

Don’t need election during killer pandemic

By Lyonel Doherty

Times-Chronicle

Is the proper term could care less or couldn’t care less? 

Whatever it is, that’s how many people feel about elections, especially now. 

Rarely do I get excited about them because they’re all the same; major promises, major letdowns. 

Anyway, this snap election call by Premier John Horgan is bad timing and totally unnecessary. 

We are in the throes of a killer pandemic and now we have to worry about voting when our minds are elsewhere.

It is clearly obvious that Horgan is trying to take advantage of his popularity and approval rating, which has probably plummeted since Monday. It wouldn’t be surprising if voter turnout reaches an all-time low this election.

Horgan should continue to focus on what he has been doing – protecting British Columbians from COVID-19. 

We don’t need an election right now. We don’t need a bunch of announcements that make a government look good right now. 

We need everyone to work together to beat this pandemic. We need to stabilize before we can move forward.

Leave the damn politics out of it.

