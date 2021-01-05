COVID-19 Update Jan. 4: Additional death at McKinney Place

Interior Health is reporting another death related to the COVID-19 outbreak at McKinney Place long-term care in Oliver.

A total of 13 residents have died since the beginning of the outbreak.

According to Interior Health’s Jan. 4 update, the outbreak at McKinney Place remains at 75 cases: 54 residents and 21 staff.

Interior Health: 290 cases in four days

Interior Health is reporting 290 new cases since Dec. 31.

Those cases break down to:

107 cases reported on Jan. 1

71 cases reported on Jan. 2

52 cases reported on Jan. 3

60 cases reported on Jan. 4

In the Interior Health region there are 767 cases are active and on isolation Monday. Thirty-nine people are in hospital; six of them in ICU. The total number of deaths in the Interior Health region related to COVID-19 has risen to 32 — including one additional death at McKinney Place, one death at Heritage Square in Vernon and two deaths in broader community or in hospital.

The outbreak at Village by the Station long-term care in Penticton has nine associated cases: five residents and four staff, with one death connected to the outbreak.

Mountainview Village long-term care in Kelowna remains at 16 cases: eight residents and eight staff, with two deaths connected to the outbreak.