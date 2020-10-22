Select Page

Burning complaints keep firefighters hopping

Posted by | Oct 22, 2020 | , | 0

Burning complaints keep firefighters hopping
Oliver firefighters were called to a burning complaint on River Road this afternoon. Shown here is a large burn pile on the other side of a greenhouse. (Photo by Lyonel Doherty)

Burning complaints have kept Oliver firefighters busy today.

The latest is a report of a burn pile in the 8,000 block of River Road this afternoon. Upon arrival, firefighters noticed a number of burn piles in a hay field, and one large one near an old greenhouse. Firefighters had to call an extra truck (water tender) to extinguish the fires.

Earlier today, firefighters were called to another burn pile in the Horsetail Road area, where a large plume of black smoke could be seen.

No structures were impacted by these fires.

The Oliver Fire Department is asking residents to use extreme caution when burning outdoors.

Related Posts

SOSS Link Crew brings back the Haunted House

SOSS Link Crew brings back the Haunted House

October 26, 2016

First Osoyoos Street Dance of the summer this Saturday

First Osoyoos Street Dance of the summer this Saturday

July 11, 2019

RCMP in Osoyoos ask for help locating wanted person

RCMP in Osoyoos ask for help locating wanted person

January 4, 2019

A great night for music at Medici’s

A great night for music at Medici’s

May 6, 2015

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad Space – Square S1

Newsletter

Classifieds

Ad Space – Square S2

Recent Obituaries

Pin It on Pinterest