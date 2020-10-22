Burning complaints keep firefighters hopping

Burning complaints have kept Oliver firefighters busy today.

The latest is a report of a burn pile in the 8,000 block of River Road this afternoon. Upon arrival, firefighters noticed a number of burn piles in a hay field, and one large one near an old greenhouse. Firefighters had to call an extra truck (water tender) to extinguish the fires.

Earlier today, firefighters were called to another burn pile in the Horsetail Road area, where a large plume of black smoke could be seen.

No structures were impacted by these fires.

The Oliver Fire Department is asking residents to use extreme caution when burning outdoors.