Average response time for Oliver firefighters is seven minutes

By Lyonel Doherty

Times-Chronicle

Seven minutes may seem like a long time to victims, but it’ a good number for the Oliver Fire Department.

That’s the average response time to a call, according to Chief Bob Graham who recently gave town council an overview of operations.

Graham said current membership is at 34. He noted that 76 per cent are certified as interior firefighters, adding there are 10 certified instructors in the department. The squad took on four new recruits this spring.

Graham himself has completed certification as a fire investigator and has registered for a fire inspector’s course. He is also an area director of the Volunteer Firefighters’ Association of BC.

Graham said the department is awaiting a new water tender, which will be in service this fall.

The chief reported that a crew of eight assisted in the Christie Mountain wildfire in August.

Graham reported that the number of calls in Oliver is up from previous years. He said an average of 16 members show up for a call, which is responded to within seven minutes.

“The Building Code and fire underwriter’s goal is to be under 10 minutes, so we’re in good shape,” Graham said.

The chief explained that members have to adhere to COVID protocols, which include extra sanitization and washing gear regularly. Showers are available if a member has been in contact with a “serious” patient, he pointed out.

Graham cited one incident when firefighters assisted paramedics with a patient who showed COVID-19 symptoms.

“Everyone sanitized and members showered at the fire hall and changed their clothes.”

Graham mentioned a unique training opportunity that has been set up for Oliver members at their training grounds near the airport. He explained they dug a large pit and lined it with plastic, then filled it with water and placed a car inside it.

The scenario simulates somebody trapped in a submerged vehicle and the task required to rescue them.

Graham said members are trained on how to stabilize the vehicle and the proper use of rescue tools under water.

The chief stated they conducted a test with the help of Oliver Parks and Recreation that allowed members to use the community pool. The question was: If a member in full turnout gear (weighing about 60 pounds) fell into the water, would they sink or float?

Graham said if you fall in a body of water backwards and just lay there, you will float for about five minutes. If you try swimming, you will sink, he said. After floating for a while, your gear will become saturated and you will start to sink.

Another fact is it’s very difficult to get out of a pool if you fall in with your turnout gear on, the chief pointed out.

“It’s better to know what happens before an emergency because it takes away a bit of the fear.”

Graham said they are often the first people to arrive on scene, even before the ambulance, which means first aid is required. That’s why he has arranged for members to take the first-responders course.

“I was reluctant to do that in the past because first responders are called for everything from heart attacks to granny twisting her knee.”

Graham said calling firefighters away from their regular jobs for non-life-threatening emergencies is tough on their employers.

Mayor Martin Johansen commented the fire department is doing a great job keeping the community safe.