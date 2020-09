Times-Chronicle Staff

RCMP say speed was a factor in a single-vehicle crash on Fairview Road west of Oliver this morning.

Corporal Brian Evans from the Oliver RCMP reported that a vehicle went off the road, resulting in minor injuries to the driver. Police continue to investigate.

Rob Graham, spokesperson for the Oliver Fire Department, said the incident occurred at the corner of Fairview Road and the turnoff to the sewage treatment plant.

“The vehicle ended up on its side. Patients were already out of the vehicle and no extraction required.”

Graham noted the patients were assessed by BC Ambulance and released.