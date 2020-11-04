Select Page

Sod turns for Gallagher Lake siphon project

Nov 4, 2020

Members of Oliver town council and the Osoyoos Indian Band get ready to turn the sod on the Gallagher Lake siphon rerouting project. From left are Coun. Dave Mattes, Mayor Martin Johansen, water councillor Rick Machial, OIB Chief Clarence Louie, Coun. Petra Veintimilla and Coun. Aimee Grice. (Photo by Diane Vaykovich)

Times-Chronicle staff

The long-awaited Gallagher Lake siphon rerouting project has officially begun.

Town council members and construction crews were on hand Tuesday for a sod-turning ceremony at the site near Country Pines Mobile Home Park.

The $11.4 million project will see a section of irrigation canal rerouted around Gallagher Lake along Highway 97. The work starts north of Gallagher Lake before it follows the Barisoff gravel pit road, crossing the highway (south) along Gallagher Lake Frontage Road and proceeding to cross the highway again to meet up with the existing canal on the other side.

The project is slated for completion by November of 2021.

The province has pledged $5 million in funding, but the town still has to borrow approximately $6.48 million because there is no funding commitment from the federal government.

The project is necessary because a rock fall in 2016 damaged the canal, which requires a permanent fix.

Mayor Martin Johansen turns the first sod in the Gallagher Lake siphon repair project.
(Photo by Diane Vaykovich)

 

 

