Roly Russell sworn in to Legislature virtually as Boundary-Similkameen MLA

Times-Chronicle Staff

Roly Russell’s term as MLA is set to begin after being sworn into the Legislature virtually today as the new MLA for Boundary-Similkameen.

Russell garnered almost 50 per cent of the vote in Boundary Similkameen (49.85 per cent) with 10,500 of the riding’s 21,063 votes following the final count, which came weeks after election night.

The first-time MLA joined 57 new BC NDP Members of the Legislative Assembly who were sworn in virtually Tuesday as part of part of B.C.’s 42nd Parliament.

“I am keenly excited to be given the mandate to represent the people of the Boundary, South Okanagan, and Similkameen, both at home and in the Legislature,” Russell stated in a party press release Tuesday. “I am eager for what we will achieve as a government to make life better here and around B.C. by putting people first.”

The BC NDP are boasting their largest caucus ever in the history of the party following a landslide election, despite the snap-election call from Premier John Horgan drawing ire from some B.C. residents.

The newly-elected BC NDP caucus is also the first governing caucus in Canadian history to be comprised of a majority of women, according to a party press release, and has the highest number of Indigenous, Black and people of colour represented in any B.C. caucus ever.